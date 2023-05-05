Pinning ceremony for Lander Rural Fire’s newest members held Thursday

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Rural Fire Department added four new firefighters to its ranks on Thursday, May 4, according to a post shared on their Facebook page.

“Chief Haslam and Chief Oakley conducted a Pinning ceremony for Lander Rural Fire’s newest members, Thursday night,” Lander Rural shared in the post.

“Congratulations to William Cordova, Cody Groenewold, Eric Moore, and Marta Johann!”

Advertisement

Congratulations from us at County 10 as well, and thanks to all the first responders and law enforcement that keep us safe!