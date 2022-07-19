Pickleball enthusiasts plan for an additional court at Dubois Town Park

Pickleball is becoming more popular in Dubois, local officials heard last week.

Resident Shelly Lucas approached the Dubois Town Council during a regular meeting July 13 asking for another pickleball court at the municipal park.

“The game has really taken off,” she said, according to the meeting minutes.

The current pickleball court and net were installed with support from Dubois Volunteers Inc., Lucas said, and the organization is willing to help put in another one.

“Measurements have already been taken of the existing court and the basketball court, and it is believed there is room,” the meeting minutes state. “The net and lines will be painted at no cost to the town.”



Lucas added that, “If there is an issue with the basketball players … the pickleball players will step down.”

The council came to the “consensus” to allow the additional court, the meeting minutes state.

For more information call the Town of Dubois at 455-2345.