PHOTOS/VIDEO: Pathfinder High School Class of 2023 Graduation ceremony

(Lander, WY) – The class motto for the Pathfinder High School Class of 2023 this year was “Maybe, tomorrow,” and one thing was obvious based on the words of the speakers at Friday night’s ceremony; these students have overcome a lot and will not be a generation that takes their tomorrows for granted.
Accompanying the motto this year were the class flower, the white rose; the class song, “Good Riddance” by Green Day; and the class colors, light blue, black and silver.
About 100 people were in attendance at the Pathfinder gym on Friday, May 19 to celebrate the nine graduates, who made their way to their seats as Principal Ceatriss Wall welcomed the crowd.
Advertisement
Speakers and presenters for the evening included Wall (who also recognized the Pathfinder staff), Curriculum Director Deidre Meyer, and District school board Chairperson Jared Kail, who officially accepted the graduates.
The staff/student speakers chosen by the Class of 2023 this year included social studies teacher Josie Hulkovich, and graduate Mark Mock (affectionately referred to as “Linda” throughout the evening, which makes sense if you got to hear the backstory…).
Following the speakers, it was time for the official commencement of the Class of 2023, where Wall shared memories of each student as they made their way across the stage and accepted their diplomas.