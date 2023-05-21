PHOTOS/VIDEO: Pathfinder High School Class of 2023 Graduation ceremony

(Lander, WY) – The class motto for the Pathfinder High School Class of 2023 this year was “Maybe, tomorrow,” and one thing was obvious based on the words of the speakers at Friday night’s ceremony; these students have overcome a lot and will not be a generation that takes their tomorrows for granted.

Accompanying the motto this year were the class flower, the white rose; the class song, “Good Riddance” by Green Day; and the class colors, light blue, black and silver.

About 100 people were in attendance at the Pathfinder gym on Friday, May 19 to celebrate the nine graduates, who made their way to their seats as Principal Ceatriss Wall welcomed the crowd.

Speakers and presenters for the evening included Wall (who also recognized the Pathfinder staff), Curriculum Director Deidre Meyer, and District school board Chairperson Jared Kail, who officially accepted the graduates.

The staff/student speakers chosen by the Class of 2023 this year included social studies teacher Josie Hulkovich, and graduate Mark Mock (affectionately referred to as “Linda” throughout the evening, which makes sense if you got to hear the backstory…). “You didn’t quit, you didn’t give up. When it was hard or down to the wire, you pushed through to finish high school. And for this, you should be very proud of yourselves.” – Principal Ceatriss Wall. h/t Vince Tropea “Thank you all for believing in these nine graduates, and for all the time energy, care and love you give them. I don’t think they could do it without you,” Principal Wall said while recognizing the Pathfinder staff. h/t Vince Tropea “You have the ability to endure because you’re strong. I’ve seen that. Strength comes in many forms, and when things may have felt disappointing or somewhat unknown, you came through, with smiles and perseverance. I’ve seen you face difficulties with courage, tenacity, and with lots of humor. There’s a lot of laughter in this hallway, and I really appreciate that.” Curriculum Director Deidre Meyer. h/t Vince Tropea “In the future, no matter how tough things get, no matter what challenges you face, no matter how much something pushes against you,, you have achieved something here tonight that no one can take away from you, and that’s an education.” FCSD #1 Chairperson Jared Kail. h/t Vince Tropea “Throughout the high school years you’ve undoubtedly encountered numerous hurdles, academic struggles, personal setbacks, moments of self doubt. Some of you pushed to finish early, some of you pushed to finish at all. Regardless, here you stand, a testament to your perseverance.” Staff Speaker Josie Hulkovich. h/t Vince Tropea “The next phase of our lives is going to be a mess, but an exciting one. We all have the skills we need to follow our passions, our dreams and our goals. There is not much that can stop us. We have all been through so much that has prepared us for anything that can come our way.” Student Speaker Mark Mock. h/t Vince Tropea



Following the speakers, it was time for the official commencement of the Class of 2023, where Wall shared memories of each student as they made their way across the stage and accepted their diplomas. h/t Vince Tropea h/t Vince Tropea Caleb Brown. h/t Vince Tropea Emma Cox. h/t Vince Tropea Malia Erickson. h/t Vince Tropea Acaisha LeBeau. h/t Vince Tropea Melerie Lieder. h/t Vince Tropea Daryl Lindwurm. h/t Vince Tropea Mark Mock. h/t Vince Tropea Wyatt Riggs. h/t Vince Tropea Blanche Underwood. h/t Vince Tropea



Congratulations Class of 2023!

