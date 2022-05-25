PHOTOS/VIDEO: LVHS Class of 2022 Graduation

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Valley High School Graduation ceremony for the Class of 2022 was held this past weekend to celebrate the just over 100 graduates who “put in the work” for their big day, exemplifying their class motto of “Everybody wanna be a bodybuilder, but ain’t no one wanna lift this heavy weight.” h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo

Among the graduates, 16 were listed as the top academic seniors, 20 were in National Honor Society, and 24 earned the President’s Award for Educational Excellence.

LVHS Principal Brad Neuendorf later commented that the Class of 2022 had an Olympic qualifying athlete, a student accepted into Stanford, and a school record of more than $3 million given out in scholarships.

Before the accolades were given out, the LVHS band, Military Science class, and the Valley singers welcomed the graduates and crowd with a rendition of "Fanfare and Processional," the presentation of the Colors, and the "Star Spangled Banner."

After FCSD #1 Chairperson Jared Kail welcomed the audience with the opening remarks, the 307 Alliance Singers were brought out to perform "Honor Song."

Following the “Honor Song,” the guest speakers each took the podium, including the student address from Ross Anderson, LVHS English teacher Ty Roberts, and another student address from Seneca Kail.

Anderson, the LVHS student body president, commented that he appreciated the Class of 2022’s ability to “go with the flow,” before stressing the importance of “being goofy,” while remembering “hard work beats everything.”

Roberts began by informing the crowd that the CLass of 2022 was his first group of students when he began teaching 7th grade English at LMS.

He went on to follow the group to high school after “listening to his gut,” which he thanked the class for helping make an easier decision for him.

Roberts closed by admiring the students’ “grace, grit, and gratitude,” and reminded them to “share love limitlessly.”

Kail commented that while “everyone was dealing with some kind of doubt” during their high school experience, “together we can build security by talking about our insecurities.”

She closed by reminding graduates to "have grace and acceptance of shortcomings, both yours and other people's."

After the Valley Singers were brought out once more to sing "And So It Goes," Neuendorf once again took the stage, this time acknowledging the students who are on their way to the military after graduation, as well as thanking the LVHS staff.

LVHS Assistant Principal Hillary Reisig then took the stage to begin the introduction of the graduates, followed by the turning of the tassels and the cap throwing celebration.

Congratulations Class of 2022!

To watch the graduation in its entirety, click below.