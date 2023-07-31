PHOTOS/VIDEO: Lander Rodeo Baseball

(Lander, WY) – The first-ever Lander Baseball Rodeo recently brought local athletes, clowns, and a big community gathering to Lander City Park for a night of wacky baseball fun for the whole family.

A packed stand at Lander City Park enjoyed the Savannah Banana style game, which encouraged audience participation throughout the five innings of play.

(Learn more about the rodeo and Savannah Banana style games from event organizer Amanda Shade in a recent Coffee Time interview!)

Advertisement



The game consisted of players from the Lander Lobos and the Lander Legends, and while baseball was on pause in between innings, there was more entertainment to see including, kids chasing folks in cow costumes, barrel racing, dancing competitions, you name it.

Even during the game entertainment was had, and it was a great way to end the year for baseball in Lander, Wyoming.

Check out some more photos of the rodeo fun below!