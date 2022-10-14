PHOTOS/VIDEO: 2022 Fire Prevention Week Open house

(Lander, WY) – The 100th Annual Fire Prevention Week wraps up today after last night’s Open House, which took place at the Lander City Fire Hall on Garfield Street.

(Check out yesterday’s Coffee Time interview with LVFD Firefighter Josh Heninger to learn more about how Prevention Week went in Fremont County this week, and how you can show your support to local volunteer firefighters.)

Events for the evening included safety demonstrations (this year’s theme was “Escape”), fire engine ladder rides, informational booths, engine tours, food, and a helicopter appearance from Guardian Flight.