PHOTOS: The Lil Smokies brought the heat at the first Lander Presents concert of the season

(Lander, WY) – Lander Presents, a local non-profit “dedicated to injecting soul into Lander and the surrounding communities through concerts, films, and events,” held the first concert of its free summer series in Lander City Park Thursday night, with Montana-based band The Lil Smokies headlining, and local act The Low Water String Band opening things up.

Formerly known as Lander Live for a number of years, Lander Presents is now in its 2nd year under the new name, after kicking things off last year with acts like Robert Earl Keen.

Almost rivaling the number of attendees at the Keen show last year, hundreds of folks got to enjoy the sounds of Low Water and the Lil Smokies, while also soaking in the beauty of the City Park venue.

Check out some photos of the concert below. h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo



