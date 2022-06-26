PHOTOS: The Lil Smokies brought the heat at the first Lander Presents concert of the season

Vince Tropea
Vince Tropea
The Lil Smokies rock the stage at the first Lander Presents concert of the season. h/t Vince Tropea photo

(Lander, WY) – Lander Presents, a local non-profit “dedicated to injecting soul into Lander and the surrounding communities through concerts, films, and events,” held the first concert of its free summer series in Lander City Park Thursday night, with Montana-based band The Lil Smokies headlining, and local act The Low Water String Band opening things up.

Formerly known as Lander Live for a number of years, Lander Presents is now in its 2nd year under the new name, after kicking things off last year with acts like Robert Earl Keen.

Almost rivaling the number of attendees at the Keen show last year, hundreds of folks got to enjoy the sounds of Low Water and the Lil Smokies, while also soaking in the beauty of the City Park venue.

Advertisement

Check out some photos of the concert below.

h/t Vince Tropea photo
h/t Vince Tropea photo
h/t Vince Tropea photo
h/t Vince Tropea photo
h/t Vince Tropea photo
h/t Vince Tropea photo
h/t Vince Tropea photo
h/t Vince Tropea photo
h/t Vince Tropea photo
h/t Vince Tropea photo
h/t Vince Tropea photo


2022 sponsors of Lander Presents include:

  • Lander Chamber of Commerce
  • Hughes Charitable Foundation
  • Wind River Outdoor Company
  • Lander Bar
  • Maven
  • Fremont Orthopedics
  • Fremont Therapy Group
  • Holiday Inn Express
  • Stanbury & Strike
  • Strike Consulting Group


Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.