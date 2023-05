(Fort Washakie, WY) – Morning Star Care Center held its annual Elder Walk at 10 am today, May 17, bringing together all ages during National Skilled Nursing Care Week. T-shirts, goodie bags and sack lunches were given out to the walk participants.

The elder staff at MSCC were also recognized. Those staff members include: Evalita Shoyo, Pauline Posey, Eva Magnan, Rosie Barrett, Valerie Hughes, Paula Whiteplume, Iva Posey, and Tami Reed.