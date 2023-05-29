PHOTOS: Hudson 2023 Memorial Day Service

(Hudson, WY) – A small but passionate crowd attended the 2023 Memorial Day service in Hudson, which was held at the Hudson Cemetery on Monday, May 29.

Hudson Mayor Sherry Oler welcomed the crowd and oversaw the ceremony, which also had House District 54 Representative Lloyd Larsen in attendance as the event speaker.

“Today we pay or respect to those who never came back to finish that life, left a sweetheart behind, or their schooling, or their whole future,” Representative Larsen said after speaking on the importance of remembering that those who fell while serving our country, did so knowing there was a chance they might not ever get to return to the lives they were leaving behind.

“We cannot forget the sacrifices made by those whose future was taken away from us, for our benefit. To them, I would just say thank you; to their families I would say thank you; and to this great country, I would say thank you,” Representative Larsen later concluded.

Wrapping up the ceremony was the firing of the rifles by the Lander Veterans Service Organization's Joint Honor Guard and Military Funerals Honors Detail, and the performance of TAPS by the Lander Volunteer Fire Department Pipe Band.