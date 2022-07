(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County Fair started today, July 30, and will continue through August 6. There are numerous activities, events throughout the days, and of course, you can’t have a fair without some fair food staples.

Hundreds lined Riverton’s Main Street Saturday morning to watch the annual Fair Parade take to the street just after 10 am. This year’s Fremont County Fair theme is “Goin’ Hog Wild!”

Check out County 10’s photos of the parade below (click on the image to enlarge):