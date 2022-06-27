Photos: Boys & Girls Club of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe Youth Contest Powwow

(Fort Washakie, WY) – This past weekend was the 62nd Annual Eastern Shoshone Indian Days Powwow.

The following is the list of winners from the Boys & Girls Club of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe Youth Contest Powwow held on June 23, sponsored by the Eastern Shoshone Recovery Program.

There were approximately 103 participants. The winners are listed in 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places and were shared by Alejandra Robinson.

Jr. Boys Traditional

Jay Hernandez

Antonio Solovzano

Timinah Ellenwood

Jr Girls Traditional

Starla Robinson

Ayanna Has C’Hair

Jaedan Rain C’Hair

Jr Boys Grass Dance

Deidray Blackburn

Omar Apodaca

Nate Robinson Jr

Jr Girls Jingle

Kaylee Washakie

Manuela Capitan

Sofia Antelope

Jr Boys Fancy

Jayezon Bell

Ainga Huchu Hill

Jr Girls Fancy

Bubbles Robinson

Samara Wallowingbull

Tristan Her Many Horses

Teen Boys Traditional

Norman Iron Cloud

Teen Girls Traditional

Ceara Vera

Chloe Iron Cloud

Janae Todd

Teen Boys Grass Dance

Darion Perry

Darian Augustine

Lloyd Wallowbull

Teen Girls Jingle

Alayna Bevis

Dionne Ferris

Tehya Spoonhunter

Teen Boys Fancy

Andrew Tillman