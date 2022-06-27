Photos: Boys & Girls Club of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe Youth Contest Powwow

(Fort Washakie, WY) – This past weekend was the 62nd Annual Eastern Shoshone Indian Days Powwow.
The following is the list of winners from the Boys & Girls Club of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe Youth Contest Powwow held on June 23, sponsored by the Eastern Shoshone Recovery Program.
There were approximately 103 participants. The winners are listed in 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places and were shared by Alejandra Robinson.
Jr. Boys Traditional
Jay Hernandez
Antonio Solovzano
Timinah Ellenwood
Jr Girls Traditional
Starla Robinson
Ayanna Has C’Hair
Jaedan Rain C’Hair
Jr Boys Grass Dance
Deidray Blackburn
Omar Apodaca
Nate Robinson Jr
Jr Girls Jingle
Kaylee Washakie
Manuela Capitan
Sofia Antelope
Jr Boys Fancy
Jayezon Bell
Ainga Huchu Hill
Jr Girls Fancy
Bubbles Robinson
Samara Wallowingbull
Tristan Her Many Horses
Teen Boys Traditional
Norman Iron Cloud
Teen Girls Traditional
Ceara Vera
Chloe Iron Cloud
Janae Todd
Teen Boys Grass Dance
Darion Perry
Darian Augustine
Lloyd Wallowbull
Teen Girls Jingle
Alayna Bevis
Dionne Ferris
Tehya Spoonhunter
Teen Boys Fancy
Andrew Tillman
Teen Girls Fancy
Shayla Yellowhair
Dinayla Augustine
Emil Posey