(Ethete, WY) – The 55th annual Ethete Celebration is this weekend and returns after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Below are photos from Saturday afternoon’s grand entry, which was delayed due to weather. h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10 h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10 h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10 h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10 h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10 h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10 h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10 h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10 h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10 h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10 h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10 h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10 h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10 Click to Enlarge