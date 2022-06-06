PHOTOS: 2022 Lander Art District Street Fair

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Art District, the city block consisting of the 200 blocks of Main & Lincoln Streets and the 100 blocks of N 3rd & N 2nd Streets, celebrated its second annual Street Fair this weekend, where folks got to experience a wide variety of local art.

Event goers were treated to: face painting; a story hunt/book signing for the children’s book ‘Rowdy Randy’ written by Casey Rislov; the mural reveal of Helen Higby (the first woman to summit The Grand Teton in winter); as well as the artist quick draw/finish, where artists completed their work in real time in front of a live crowd.

In addition to a slew of crafts, food, vendors, and other art-inspired events throughout the day, the fair concluded with some music, courtesy of local band Pushroot.

