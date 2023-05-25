Permits, projects and more came before the Commissioners on May 23

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners convened for their regular meeting on Tuesday, May 23 at the Fremont County Courthouse in the Commissioners’ Chambers. Below is a recap of the meeting.

The Board accepted the LATC funding bid from Fremont Chevrolet for two 2024 cab and chassis that are specked out for an ambulance package totaling $99,266.

The ARPA 2 project bid for the fuel system was approved from Patriot Petroleum Solutions in the amount of $120,753.47 and from Perfect Power Electric in the amount of $27,625.05.

The 24-hour malt beverage permit was approved for the 1838 Rendezvous Association’s 1838 Mountain Man Rendezvous from June 27 through July 2, 2023.

The catering permit request was approved from Cedar Bar for a rodeo at the Pavillion Rodeo Grounds on June 24, 2023.

The State of Wyoming Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) Community Partnership Grant application was ratified for a one-year extension to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wyoming.

A retail liquor license with guest ranch designation was approved for Absaroka Ranch LLC.

The Robinson Ranch Subdivision was approved, located approximately two miles west of Riverton off Riverview Road, which divides an 8.12-acre parcel into two lots. Also approved was a variance relating to the reduction of the requirement for a 20′ easement to a 10′ easement along the north property line of lot 2 to accommodate an existing garage.

Authorizations were made for several LATC-funded previously unauthorized projects:

Placeholder reserve – $2 million Library – Riverton parking lot resurface – $250,000 Library – Riverton landscaping – $35,000 Search & Rescue – Buildings and Infrastructure Lander – $300,000

Dubois – $350,000 Elections – Warehouse equipment storage – $60,000 Possible property acquisitions and remodel costs – $1,500,000

The following projects were moved to capital revolving fund requests:

ISS – Laptop replacements – $19,950 ISS – Firewall – $30,100 ISS – Various office equipment replacement – $15,760 ISS – Phone replacement – $26,250 Attorney – Large monitors – $17,500 Extension – Enclosed trailer – $8,624