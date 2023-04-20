Pedestrian killed in hit and run on Ethete Road Tuesday; WHP seeks information

(Wind River Reservation, WY) – A fatal hit and run was reported on Ethete Road just after 12:00 AM on Tuesday, April 18 that resulted in the death of 30-year-old pedestrian Wilford Hill, according to a preliminary report posted by the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) on April 20.

Hill was walking on the 200 block of Ethete Road sometime before midnight the night of April 17, when he was struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene, according to the report.

WHP Lieutenant Travis Hauser told County 10 that based on the investigation of the scene of the incident, the vehicle is believed to be a 2009-2013 year Toyota Corolla.

Advertisement

“We believe it’s dark in color,” Lt. Hauser stated, adding that the pieces of the vehicle found on the scene were dark, and clarified that doesn’t necessarily mean the “whole body is dark colored.”

Lt. Hauser further described the vehicle as having severe passenger side damage, with possible damage to the hood, windshield and passenger side mirror, as well as broken headlight.

He went on to say that there were no brake marks from the vehicle anywhere on the scene, and that the vehicle was most likely traveling at a high rate of speed.

Lt. Hauser added that Hill was not walking on the nearby pathway, and wanted to remind pedestrians to always use walking paths when available.

Advertisement

Folks are encouraged to reach out to the WHP at 307-777-4301 with any information.

There have been 39 fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2023, compared to 26 in 2022, 27 in 2021, and 22 in 2020 to date.