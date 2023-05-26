Paxton donates $1,000 to ‘R’ Rec

(Riverton, WY) – Gatorade Player of the Year Parker Paxton selected ‘R’ Recreation to receive the $1,000 community donation from Gatorade.

“I love what you do with ‘R’ Rec. And the next kids coming up getting that money, I think it’d be very beneficial,” Paxton said about his selection.

The funds need to be applied to a basketball program, so they will go toward the Playmaker Basketball Program at ‘R’ Rec, which serves 5th and 6th graders – a program Paxton participated in.

“We are so honored that he chose our organization,” shared ‘R’ Rec Program Director Mary Axthelm.

Paxton averaged 18 points per game this season and helped lead the Wolverines to a 2-1 overall appearance, including a consolation championship at the state tournament.

You’ll likely find this soon-to-be Riverton High School senior on the golf course when he’s not on the basketball court.

