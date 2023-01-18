PAWS Pet of the Week – Meet Sega!

Sega is a beautiful, 4 year old, husky who would enjoy and active home. She gets along well with other dogs and most cats. She will need a home with older kids because of a injury that happens previously in her live that hasn’t healed correctly. Sega loves to chase tennis balls and go on long walks and hikes. Sega will need a home that has done their research and is ready to take on this breed. If you are interested in this girl please contact us for more details.

If you have any questions, please feel free to message our Facebook page or call us at 857-6002.