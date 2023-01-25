PAWS Pet of the Week – Meet Sam and Sarah!

Those two cuties are looking for their forever home either separately or together. Sam the male orange kitty and Sarah the female calico are 9 month old siblings. They came into the shelter as feral kittens but with the help of our awesome staff they learned what love means.

These two would be a great pair to use as mousers in a shop or with just a little bit of work and reassurance they would be great house kitties. Both are fixed, micro chipped, up to date on all vaccines and ready for their next adventure. If you are considering bringing these cuties into your home please stop by the shelter or call for more information.

If you have any questions, please feel free to message our Facebook page or call us at 857-6002.

