PAWS Pet of the Week – Meet Ryder!

Meet Ryder!

Ryder is a two year old golden retriever mix who is looking for his forever home. Ryder is a very smart boy who is eager to learn, he has currently learned the command sit and is working on many more. He is also potty trained and leash trained. Ryder gets along well with other dogs but unfortunately plays to rough with cats. Ryder is an active dog that still has his moments of energy and wants to go, go, go! If you are interested in adding this sweet boy apart of your family please stop by the shelter during our working hours to meet him!