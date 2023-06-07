PAWS Pet of the Week – Meet Rosco!

Meet Rosco!

Rosco is a social butterfly, he enjoys playing with other dogs, doesn’t really mind the company of cats, loves to please children and enjoys going on walks. Rosco doesn’t like to be left alone he wants to always be by your side. He would make a great family dog where he could share camping and hiking experiences with. Rosco is neutered microchipped and up to date on all his vaccines. We believe that he is about a year old and he could be classified as a German shepherd/ black mouth cur but is definitely mixed with some other breeds, all we know is that he has the cutest bobbed tail that wiggles with the rest of his body. We would like to remind everyone that Paws for Life can not guarantee the breed or age of any animal as we usually have little to no information prior on the animal. If you are interested please contact Paws for more information or stop by during our working hours to meet this lovely boy!