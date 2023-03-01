PAWS Pet of the Week – Meet Rainey!

Meet Rainey!

Rainey is a 2 year old DSH that is looking for his forever home. He gets along great with other cats and is the best cuddle bug. If you are looking for a laidback cat he is your guy! He is neutered microchipped and up to date on all vaccines and is ready to go. If you are interested please stop by the shelter to fill out an application or fill one out on our website at www.pawsforliferiverton.org/.

If you have any questions, please feel free to message our Facebook page or call us at 857-6002.

