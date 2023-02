Posy came into the shelter with her litter of 5 kittens, she raised all of them and they were all adopted leaving her all by herself. Post would do best in a home as an only cat as she is not a fan of sharing lap space with other cats. Posy was in a foster home with dogs and did not mind their presence. Posy is about 2 years old and is ready for a life outside the shelter.

If you have any questions, please feel free to message our Facebook page or call us at 857-6002.