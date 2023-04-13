PAWS Pet of the Week – Meet Karma!

Meet Karma!

Karma is a 3-4 year old house hippo, that is looking for a single pet home. Because of incidents in the past, she does not enjoy the company of any other animals. Karma is an extreme cuddle bug when she gets to know you, but she is also barrier aggressive and protects her kennel so it is hard to place her. Karma would be a great protector for intruders and she loves giving hugs and spending time with her favorite people. Once you’ve gained her trust she is the sweetest and most loyal dog you’ll find. Hugs, snacks and plenty of cuddles will certainly win her over in no time. Stop by the shelter during our working hours to meet hour or message us if you have any questions or concerns.