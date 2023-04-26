PAWS Pet of the Week – Meet June Bug!

Meet June Bug!

June was unfortunately apart of an abuse situation where she thankfully ended up in the care of our wonderful vets at Stock Doc. There they nursed her back to health and she is ready for her forever home. She will need a home with NO cats but does well with other dogs. June Bug knows basic commands which include sit, stay, shake and she is also crate trained. She has learned to sit before getting her food and is told “good girl” before she will eat. She has the cutest boomed tail as a side affect from her past but when she gets excited it wiggles and she does a happy dance.