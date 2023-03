Meet Dean!

Dean is a 1-2 year old Siamese mix. Dean is a sweet, shy little boy that is looking for his forever home to spend his days sleeping on a nice warm blanket.

He gets along with other cats and dogs. Because he enjoys his space, younger kids that want to hold and pet him would not be the best fit for him.

If you have any questions, please feel free to message our Facebook page or call us at 857-6002.