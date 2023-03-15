PAWS Pet of the Week – Meet Casi!

Casi was living outside the Little Wind Casino. When the weather temp started to drop below freezing, one of our amazing partners was able to trap her and keep her safe until she got spayed. Casi is still learning to warm up to people but as soon as she warms up she loves getting all the pets and gives love bites! Casi gets along with other cats and is ready for her new home. She is at the shelter and an application can be filled out online or at the shelter during our working hours!

If you have any questions, please feel free to message our Facebook page or call us at 857-6002.