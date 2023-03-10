PAWS Pet of the Week – Meet Blue!

Blue is a 3 year old border collie who is looking for an active family or farm to join. Blue does great with other dogs (best with females though), cats and other livestock animals. We have tested him with chickens, ducks, pigs and sheep and he doesn’t seem to mind the company of any of them. Blue is an active, smart boy that would more then likely learn the ropes of ranching fairly quickly. He enjoys playing fetch, going on walks and car rides. Stop by the shelter anytime during our working hours to meet this boy!

If you have any questions, please feel free to message our Facebook page or call us at 857-6002.