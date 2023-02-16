PAWS Pet of the Week – Meet Barry!

Barry is a 2 year old retriever mix who has had a rough start to life. Unfortunately because of his passed he is a little misunderstood, he will take some one on one time to decompress once he has left the shelter. Barry enjoys playing fetch, going on walks and lounging on the couch. He would do best as an only animal home as he needs to be show what love means. If you are interested in him and have another dog all we will have to do is a meet and greet to ensure that he gets along with then. Barry as been at the shelter for almost 475 days and needs to know what a home outside of the shelter feels like. If you are interested please call or message our Facebook page or stop by the shelter during our working hours to fill out an application form.

If you have any questions, please feel free to message our Facebook page or call us at 857-6002.