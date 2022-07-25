PAWS Pet of the Week – Meet Axel

Axel is one of our newest honor farm graduates. He has learned many comments and listens to them as long as he is not distracted by other dogs. He would probably do best in an only dog home but we can try him with other pets in the home as he does get along with selective dogs.

Axel would love a forever home with a big backyard where he can run. Someone that will take him camping, fishing, hiking and other outdoor activities.

Stop by Paws to meet him and see if he may be a good fit.

Advertisement

If you have any questions, please feel free to message our Facebook page or call us at 857-6002.