Paws and Pearls fundraising event this weekend!

The 16th annual fundraiser for Riverton’s Animal Adoption Center is set for September 10 at 6 p.m. at St. Margaret’s School Gym.

Tickets are $50 and available at the Riverton Animal Adoption Center, The Stock Doc and The Ranger.

Sample wines and beer while enjoying a dinner catered by the Wyoming Catholic College. Non-alcoholic beverages will also be available. Live and silent auction items will be held. Live music will be provided by the Lost Springs Band.

Several raffles will be going on throughout the night, including one for a Howa 1500 hunting rifle with a Lucid scope and another for a signature gold and diamond paw necklace.

Raffle tickets are $20 apiece and can be purchased now and at the event, need not be present to win. Pre-sale raffle tickets are available at the Riverton Animal Adoption Center.

A wide variety of live auction items are going to be available to bid on. Among those are a two-person sauna; two handguns; a large Yeti cooler filled with Hi Mountain products, wine, spirits, beer and gift cards; a beautiful quilt donated by Cinde Pfisterer; a Thomas Manglesen wildlife photo print, a weekend in Dubios; a signed Trevor Wilson jersey; and a luxurious spa basket donated by Pelle Bella. Over 60 silent auction items will be available to bid on throughout the event.

This is the primary fundraiser for the Riverton Animal Adoption Center and is what keeps the shelter doors open. As a no-kill shelter, we do everything in our power to make sure that our critters are always loved and cared for in the best manner possible.

Paws and Pearls is brought to you by High Mountain Seasonings, WyoToday, and the Rapone family.