Paving at Hunt Field Airport

Paving of the taxiway at Hunt Field Airport in Lander will begin this week. The airport will be closed beginning May 3 at 6 AM through May 10 at 6 PM.

We appreciate the cooperation of everyone involved in making this improvement possible. Construction crews will be working over the weekend so minimize the closure time. No one will be able to fly in and out during the closure. There will be a yellow “X” covering the runway numbers and runway barricades to ensure the airport is not used. Those with a hangar on the airport’s west end or on the tarmac will still have access. Please be cautious of trucks hauling asphalt.

Chris Johnson, Airport and Fire Hall Facilities Manager will send out a NOTAM to reflect the closure and the time frame mentioned above. If you have questions about the project, please reach out to Chris Johnson at 307-330-3408.