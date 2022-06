(Pavillion, WY) – Head over to Pavillion on July 3rd for their 4th of July celebration. This year’s events begin at 1 pm with a parade followed by a car show, and a horseshoe tournament.

Cool down in the park with homemade ice cream. Did we mention it’s free? Check out vendors and more. Don’t forget to attend the Pavillion Firefighters dinner and silent auction at 5 pm and look to the sky at dark for the annual fireworks display.

Registration info is shared on the flyer below!

Advertisement