Pattie Fisher

Pattie Grisamer Fisher (Pat Eastridge)

Pattricia A Fisher (Pattie), 73, longtime resident of Riverton, WY, passed away June 4th, 2023, at Saint Vincent Hospital in Billings, Mont.

Pattie was born November 10, 1949, in Milan, Missouri. She was the daughter of Orbie G.

Grisamer and Helen L. Weymouth Grisamer.

She graduated Bellflower High School in Bellflower, CA, Class of 1968.

On September 24th, 1980, Pattie married John D Fisher of Riverton, WY.

She was a kind and gentle soul who rarely raised her voice to anyone; someone who would

give you anything you needed, even if it was all she had to give. Pattie offered a safe

haven, as she was a surrogate mother to many. She enjoyed the outdoors, especially the

ocean where she would surf in her younger years. She loved all crafts and was a very

talented quilt maker, giving beautiful quilts as gifts. Pattie prided herself on being a mother

and the best grandmother to her two granddaughters. She was a gypsy spirit and traveled

often, becoming a “Jack of all Trades”; she then had her only daughter in 1986. Pattie went

on to help her husband run CJ’s Riverton Ice and Cold storage in Riverton.

Pattie is survived by her daughter Amanda Portschy (Mike) of Riverton, WY;

granddaughters Aspen and Gemma Portschy; brother James Grisamer of Soldotna, Ak,

She was preceded in death by her husband John Fisher, first husband John Eastridge;

parents Orbie and Helen Grisamer ; brothers Ronald and Gerald Grisamer, and sister Linda

Goodrich