Patsy Abbey

Patsy Colleen Abbey, 72, of Lander, WY died on September 28, 2022, in Riverton, WY.

Patsy was born on May 17, 1950, to Kay Eugene Sullivan and Dorothy Elrose Sullivan (née Freebersyser) in Buffalo, Johnson Co., WY.

She was an active member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Lander, WY.

Patsy is preceded in death by her father, Kay Eugene Sullivan, mother, Dorothy Elrose Sullivan, and sister, Jennie Wilkins.

Patsy is survived by her husband of 54 years, Calvin Abbey of Lander, WY, son, Jarvis Abbey (Chris) of Loma, CO, daughter, Rachel Sonnenschein (Gregory) of Lander, WY, sister, Diane Davis of Sheridan, WY, brother, Michel Sullivan of Buffalo, WY, four grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M., Thursday, October 6th, 2022 at Bethel Lutheran Church, 626 Shoshone St., Lander, WY.

Please sign the online guestbook at: hudsonsfh.com