Pathfinder High School Student of the week: ShyAnne Smith

ShyAnne Smith is the daughter of Danette Smith. Staff say this about ShyAnne, “ShyAnne is an amazing scholar. She works hard and always does what is asked. She always has a smile on her face and is kind and respectful to all. We are so lucky to have her!” And ” ShyAnne works hard and is always willing to participate as well as help others in class. She always greets everyone with her beautiful smile!” ShyAnne has helped at Baldwin Creek Elementary and outside of school she enjoys spending time with family.