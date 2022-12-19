Pathfinder High School Student of the week: ShyAnne Smith

Each week, staff at Pathfinder High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a $500 scholarship to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

ShyAnne Smith is the daughter of Danette Smith. Staff say this about ShyAnne, “ShyAnne is an amazing scholar. She works hard and always does what is asked. She always has a smile on her face and is kind and respectful to all. We are so lucky to have her!” And ” ShyAnne works hard and is always willing to participate as well as help others in class. She always greets everyone with her beautiful smile!” ShyAnne has helped at Baldwin Creek Elementary and outside of school she enjoys spending time with family.