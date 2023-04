Each week, staff at Pathfinder High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a $500 scholarship to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

Ryanne French, daughter of Jason and Tracy French, is the Pathfinder High School Student of the Week. Ryane is a junior and her favorite subjects are math and science. Ryane enjoys playing music including the piano, guitar and kalimba. She also loves her animals. Staff say, “She has really stretched herself by choosing to take some harder math and science classes at LVHS, has worked on the robotics project and is just an all around awesome student. ” Congratulations Ryanne!