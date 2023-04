Each week, staff at Pathfinder High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a $500 scholarship to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

Parker Findley is the Pathfinder High School Student of the Week. Parker is a sophomore. After high school, Parker would like to take a year off and then attend college to become a Paleontologist. Outside of school Parker enjoys playing video games, airsoft, and hanging with his dog and friends. His teachers say, ” It has been such a pleasure to have Parker in class. He is kind and respectful, often intuitive, and always ready to learn something new.” Congratulations Parker!