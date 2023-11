Each week, staff at Pathfinder High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a $500 scholarship to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

Paige Washburn is sophomore and the Pathfinder Student of the Week. Paige is the daughter of Lena Washburn. At school, Paige enjoys her science classes. After high school, Paige plans to attend college and study cosmetology. Paige was nominated by Mrs. McLane and she commented ” Paige Washburn, she is inclusive, respectful to both staff and students, advocates for herself while always working hard.” Congratulations Paige!