Pathfinder High School student of the week: Lily Gorazckowski

Each week, staff at Pathfinder High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a $500 scholarship to one of these students!

Lily Goraczkowski is a junior at Pathfinder High School. She is the daughter of Amanda Mowery and Chad Goraczkowski. Outside of school, Lily enjoys reading fantasy novels and writing stories. After high school, Lily would like to be an author and possibly an astronomer. Staff commented, ” Lily is a curious and deliberate student, and excels in all her subjects. It doesn’t matter if it’s literature, history, math, science, or art, Lily will pursue knowledge and growth to maximize her potential every single class period. In Math class, she often asks for harder questions that go above and beyond the scope of the class. Lily is also kind and considerate to all of those around her. She readily helps her classmates and teachers when in need. She is held in high regard among ALL her classmates, and is an absolute pleasure to have in class. ” Congratulations Lily.