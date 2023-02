Each week, staff at Pathfinder High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a $500 scholarship to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

Kei Serawop is the Student of the Week for Pathfinder High School. Kei is a junior. Outside of school, Kei enjoys helping with his family. After high school, he would like to join the Marines. Staff commented, ” Kei is a polite young man who is willing to do what is asked of him every single day!” Congratulations Kei!