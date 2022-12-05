Pathfinder High School Student of the week: Emma Cox

Each week, staff at Pathfinder High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a $500 scholarship to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

Emma Cox, senior, is the daughter of Lindsey Hornecker and Scott Cox. Emma plans on going to Laramie to college to study social work or something similar. During high school, she works at DairyLand. She is an animal person, so she spends a lot of time with her pets. Mrs. Wolfe nominated Emma and states, “Emma is diligent, usually working ahead of schedule, and driven to produce work that is beyond expectations. She seeks feedback, self-evaluates, and strives for excellence. Em is also very thoughtful. She demonstrates care for how she makes others feel and will often go to significant lengths to make someone else’s day better, even when she’s having a hard day herself.”