Pathfinder High School Student of the week: David Binns

Each week, staff at Pathfinder High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a $500 scholarship to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

David Binns, son of Jacob and Stephanie Binns, is a junior at Pathfinder High School. Outside of high school, David works before and after school for the Lights on Program. He enjoys making models by 3-D printing and using foam, playing video games and D&D. He is part of the robotics club at PHS. The staff say this about David, " David is a magical combination of academic diligence and deep kindness. Every student in our school would name David when asked what a kind human looks like."