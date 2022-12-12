Pathfinder High School Student of the week: David Binns

David Binns, son of Jacob and Stephanie Binns, is a junior at Pathfinder High School. Outside of high school, David works before and after school for the Lights on Program. He enjoys making models by 3-D printing and using foam, playing video games and D&D. He is part of the robotics club at PHS. The staff say this about David, ” David is a magical combination of academic diligence and deep kindness. Every student in our school would name David when asked what a kind human looks like.” And, ” David is a magical combination of academic diligence and deep kindness. Every student in our school would name David when asked what a kind human looks like.”