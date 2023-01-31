Pathfinder High School Student of the week: Christian Jones

Each week, staff at Pathfinder High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a $500 scholarship to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

The Pathfinder High School student of the week is Christian Jones. Chris’s father is Leslie Jones and he has two brothers. Outside of school Chris enjoys working out and gaming competitively. He does not enjoy the snow! After high school, he would like to join the military. Teachers say, “Chris has been a pleasure to have in class. He is polite, helpful, and a great asset to our school. When he’s not helping staff or doing school work you’ll find him in the gym playing basketball. He’s liked by all his teachers and always willing to participate. Overall a great role model.”