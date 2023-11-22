Pathfinder High School student of the week: Brandon Brough

Each week, staff at Pathfinder High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a $500 scholarship to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

Congratulations to Junior, Brandon Brough, for being the Pathfinder High School Student of the Week. Brandon is the son of James and KimberLee Brough and his favorite class is American History. After high school he would like to attend Central Wyoming College or a Technical College to become a data analyst. In his free time, Brandon enjoys reading and watching movies. Mr. Cole nominated Brandon and commented, ” He is always on time and on task. Engaged in his learning as well as open to asking clarifying questions for topics he is unsure of and has the willingness to learn more. He is kind to everyone he is around and likes to share his positive energy and jokes with the room.”