Pathfinder High School student of the week: Athena Pitt

Each week, staff at Pathfinder High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a $500 scholarship to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

Athena Pitt, senior, is the student of the week for Pathfinder High School. Athena is the daughter of Crystal Baily and will graduate a semester early. After high school, Athena plans on taking a gap year and then attending college. She plans to major in business as it is a universal degree that can be applied to a lot of options. Outside of school Athena works as an early morning baker for Pioneer Foods and loves playing with her puppy. Mrs. Jones nominated Athena and says “Athena Pitt is an outstanding art student at PHS and makes her own creations from both clay and stained glass. She always has ideas and is fearless when she tackles a new and challenging project. Athena works very well on her own, is highly motivated, successful, and trustworthy. Athena will graduate this year and will be missed at school, but she will certainly go on to be very successful when she pursues her own career after high school.”