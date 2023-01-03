Patchy fog expected this morning

(Fremont County, WY) – Today’s highs reach the low- to mid-20s across most of the 10, with South Pass City only reaching 19 degrees, according to the latest forecast released by the National Weather Service in Riverton.

Overnight lows are in the single digits, except for Dubois, which will be 10 degrees.

As for snow, “snow showers will continue in the west through tonight, with lingering showers across central and southern areas.”

NWSR also said there would be patchy fog in the lower basins this morning. h/t NWSR