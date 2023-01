(Fremont County, WY) – It’s going to be partly cloudy and mild again today, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton.

Highs across the 10 range from 38 degrees in Dubois to 23 degrees in Shoshoni. Some gustier winds will impact South Pass City and Jeffrey City. Check out the two graphics below for full details. Click to enlarge it. h/t NWSR