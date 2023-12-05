More

    Pair of Wyoming towns rank among America’s “best places for singles”

    Jerrad Anderson
    (Wyoming) – When it comes to dating, America’s least populated state has some obvious challenges. However, the folks at Wallet Hub have recently tallied data on several communities to put together their list of the best communities for singles in 2023.

    Wyoming’s two largest towns did pretty well overall. Casper ranked as the country’s 46th best place for singles, scoring well in economic and dating opportunities. Cheyenne ranked 79th in the country also doing well in economic and dating opportunities. Both Wyoming communities however, rated lower than average in the category “fun & recreation.”

    Nationwide, Seattle, Las Vegas, Denver, Atlanta and Austin, TX all ranked in the top five.

    Check out WalletHub’s complete list here.

