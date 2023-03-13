P2D Self Defense Training at the Riverton Branch Library!

The Riverton Branch Library is excited to offer P2D Self Defense Training with retired law enforcement officer Sam Towers. This 6-week course offers a combination of academic style instruction, physical training, and practical scenario training. Students will gain an understanding of what is effective in a self-defense situation, what is not, and what to expect from their own body during critical incident stress reactions caused by personal combat. 

Registration opens March 15th-29th and space is limited. 

Classes will be held at the Riverton Branch Library Mondays 7-9 pm, starting April 3rd and ending May 8th.

For more information, call 307-856-3556 or stop by the Riverton Branch Library. 

