Over 3,800 voters checked-in so far today; Write-in races explained

(Fremont County, WY) – The Fremont County Clerk’s Office is sharing an updated list throughout the day on the Fremont County website of voter turnout for each Vote Center. The latest update showed a total of 3,863 voters so far today.

“All is going pretty well at this time,” Clerk Julie Freese noted in an email.

The Clerk’s Office also shared an update for potential write-in races and how they will work on election night and during the canvassing.

Results on election night following the Vote Centers closing at 7:00 pm are always unofficial. Unofficial results will be, as always, the candidates on the ballot will be reported on election night. Write-in vote TOTALS will be reported, but we will not know who the write-in votes are for on election night.

If the write-in total for County Commissioner down to special districts is GREATER than the highest candidate on the ballot, the Clerk’s Office will be required to count those write-in ballots before the canvassing board meets on Friday. If the write-in total for those same races is LESS than the highest candidate on the ballot, then the candidate on the ballot will be the unofficial winner (made official at the canvass board meeting).

“Write-Candidates for Legislative Offices, State Offices and United States Representative are determined by the State Canvass Board following the County Canvass Board.”

The General Election is scheduled to be certified on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 10:00 am in the County Commissioners’ Chambers at the Fremont County Courthouse in Lander. The public is invited to attend.

